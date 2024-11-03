10 ex-MPs enter Jharkhand poll fray

RANCHI: With the run for ticket concluding for the Assembly polls, as many as ten former MPs and one current MP of BJP, JMM and Congress parties are also in the fray along with the other candidates in Jharkhand.

The list also includes some of the former MPs who lost their seats during the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls and managed to get tickets for them for the Assembly polls as well.

Some of the big faces include, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who started his political career as a Rajya Sabha member from 24 June 2009 to 4 January 2010, and Babulal Marandi, who represented Dumka Lok Sabha seat from 1998-2002 and was later became Chief Minister in the year 2000.

In addition to that, former MPs Rameshwar Oraon of Congress and Sudarshan Bhagat of BJP, contesting from Gumla and Lohardaga respectively, are also in the fray.