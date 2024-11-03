Chandigarh Diary: Haryana CM Saini hits out at Congress

CM Saini roasts Rahul over Oct 1 jalebi remark

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took a jab at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by stating that people prefer the local jalebi from Matu Ram halwai in Gohana over factory-made versions.

“In Haryana, the local jalebi from Matu Ram in Gohana is popular, not the factory-made ones,” Saini posted on X in Hindi after visiting the renowned jalebi shop in Gohana, near Sonipat, where he tried his hand at making jalebi.

About a month ago, during an election rally in Gohana, Gandhi had mentioned Matu Ram halwai while holding a box of sweets, claiming it was the best jalebi he had ever tasted.

Haryana CM Saini hits out at Congress

Riding high after the BJP formed the third consecutive government in the Jat Heart land, and becoming the CM for the second term, CM Nayab Singh Saini has been frequently taking on Congress. In his signature style during a public address, he took on former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, claiming that he was on a ventilator ‘politically”.

A day after the EC rejected allegations of rigging in the Haryana Assembly polls, Saini stated that the Congress party was simply raising “the smoke of a generic doubt” as it had done in the past. “The Hon’ble Election Commission has exposed that lie of Congress.’’

Hayer’s illness setback for AAP in Barnala

The AAP’s election campaign for the Barnala assembly bypolls has suffered a setback as its Sangrur MP and senior leader Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer was diagnosed with dengue and is hospitalised. He will be unable to campaign for his childhood friend and party candidate Harinder Singh Dhaliwal. “After testing positive for dengue I have been hospitalized.

I urge residents of Barnala to actively support our candidate Harinder Singh Dhaliwal in the by-election. Once I recover I will join the campaign myself,’’ Hayer wrote in a social media post. Meanwhile, the party’s Barnala district chief has filed his nomination as independent candidate.