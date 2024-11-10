BJP’s two-front fight: Assembly polls, naming new party chief

NEW DELHI: The BJP is busy managing election battles on two fronts: First is the Assembly polls in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the second is the election of the new party chief. The central leadership is learnt to have expedited the organisational process, and may spring a surprise in picking a candidate for the party president.

The appointment of the new BJP president through organisational elections is expected to take place in the second or third week of January 2025.

A meeting on the party’s presidential election is due on November 20 at the BJP headquarters. It will bring together senior leaders and office-bearers from the central election committee. The discussions, party sources said, will set the stage for the presidential election, where the successor to JP Nadda will be decided.