CM Hemant Soren retorts, says no need to answer every BJP query

“These people are intellectuals and think that those who are poor and not so educated would believe what they are saying,” said Soren. For him, it is more important to work on resolving challenges faced by impoverished communities, he added. Addressing questions about his potential to win the elections and form a government again, Soren avoided predictions. “I do not make forecasts, you might have better insight,” he said, emphasizing his preference to stay focused on governance rather than speculative statements.

When asked about a BJP slogan, “If they are divided, they will be cut,” Soren responded, “Na hum bate hain, na batenge, but chunav ke madhyam se rajniiti me kute zaroor jayenge,” (they will neither be divided nor cut; instead, they will face a political defeat),” said Soren.

Soren also addressed the issue of employment in Jharkhand, promising to take personal responsibility for ensuring that pending government jobs in the state are filled. He said no conspiracy would prevent him from following through on his commitment to job creation and employment for the people of Jharkhand.