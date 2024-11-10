Congress giving eight jobs per hour in Telangana: CM A Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the Congress government gave eight jobs per hour in the last ten months in Telangana, totalling 50,000 jobs.

He said that in contrast the BJP at the Centre had betrayed the youth by not providing jobs to them. The CM also claimed that several welfare schemes promised under ‘six guarantees’ - including free bus travel to women, free electricity supply of up to 200 units, bonus to paddy - were implemented fully, upto saturation point.

He said that BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi do not have a success story to tell which is why they chose to level allegations against Congress governments.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a press conference at Mumbai as part of his party’s election campaign for Maharashtra Assembly elections along with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

The chief minister was reacting to the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s allegations that Congress governments had failed to fulfil its poll promises.

Revanth Reddy said that he did not usually pay any attention to the accusations levelled by BJP leaders. But he was responding now as the allegations came from the Prime Minister himself. He said that the Prime Minister was disseminating lies about Telangana and on the Congress party’s six guarantees.

“As long as Modi does not eschew uttering lies, I will not stop speaking truths,” the Chief Minister said, adding that he has the responsibility of giving facts to the people of Maharashtra.

Calling Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as “Gujarat Gulams”, he said that they want to come to power again by speaking one lie after the other. “I am your next door neighbour. I am your brother. Teach BJP a lesson by defeating it. If BJP wins, Maharashtra will have to lose its future. As many as 17 major investments have already shifted to Gujarat from Maharashtra,” he said.

Stating that Telangana used to be second after Maharashtra in farmers suicides in the country, Revanth Reddy said that his government had implemented agriculture loan waiver scheme upto Rs 2 lakhs to address the issue. He accused the previous BRS government, and the BJP dispensation at the centre for not implementing any farmer welfare schemes and for not giving MSP to agriculture products.