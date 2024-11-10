Finding solace in caring for others

RAJASTHAN: Palliative care is a field within medical science which focuses on providing comfort to patients throughout their treatment, sometimes even to those who are terminally ill. For such individuals, many of whom battle immense physical and emotional suffering, palliative care seeks to alleviate pain and provide psychological support. However, this care can be challenging to access, especially for patients from economically disadvantaged families.

Moved by the challenges faced by these patients, 15-year-old Siya from Jaipur was inspired to act. Frequent visits to a hospital run by her aunt had already sensitised her to patients’ struggles. A conversation with her parents encouraged her to help patients, especially the ones who are in the final stages of their illness.

To better understand the needs of such patients, Siya visited the palliative care unit of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital. It was here that she observed a lack of awareness about hospice care options.

Many families were unaware that free, home-based care was available too. She felt compelled to bridge this gap, aiming to connect patients in need with medical professionals who could ease their journey.

After meeting Dr. Ashwin Gupta, the head of the palliative care unit, Siya learned about the hurdles in reaching patients. The department’s lone vehicle only allowed visits to one home per week. Siya began by providing additional transportation and funds, enabling the team to make more frequent home visits. Soon, she was visiting patients herself, offering companionship and assistance alongside the medical team.

Siya’s initiative, which she has named ‘Samvedana’ (compassion), has had a profound impact. Now, each week, the team visits four to five patients in their homes, delivering medical aid and providing emotional support. Through crowdfunding efforts, Siya is expanding Samvedana’s reach, helping more families navigate the challenges of terminal illness.