Saffron-clad Thiruvalluvar: TN Governor triggers new controversy

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi kicked up a controversy again on Saturday by using a photo of poet Thiruvalluvar clad in saffron on an invite for a two-day seminar held at Raj Bhavan titled the ‘Multi lingual international seminar: A comparative study on Kabir Das-Thiruvalluvar-Yogi Vemana’.

At the inaugural session, the slides projected on the screen also had a picture of Thiruvalluvar in saffron.

In May 2024, on Vaikasi Anusham Valluvar Thirunaal (Thiruvalluvar Day), the governor paid respects to the portrait of the poet in saffron, which drew severe criticism from the DMK and several others.

During the event on Saturday, Ravi referred to India as ‘Bharat’ throughout his address. He said, “It’s not India, it’s Bharat Rashtra, which has its roots in the Rig Veda and the knowledge of many rishis.” The words India and nation are European and do not capture the original essence of the country. “But unfortunately our education system teaches children only about India”, he said.

“These days, there are many counter currents to destroy the harmony of Bharat by dividing people on the basis of caste, religion and language. However, in the last 10 years under a leadership that understands ‘Bharat’, the country is trying to develop and spread its knowledge to other parts of the world. Today, when Bharat speaks, everybody listens.”

Ravi said the purpose of this two-day seminar is to celebrate Bharat and its unity in diversity.