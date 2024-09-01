Racing against time: Chennai roars in the night

CHENNAI : On a day of high drama, the cards did vroom on Chennai’s street circuit but not before an intervention by the Madras High Court and a late clearance by the international motorsport body (FIA).

The overnight heavy rain too added to the melee. The streets of Chennai around the Island Grounds were barricaded and cleaned but heavy showers on Friday evening complicated things.

The organizers apparently pointed this out to the High Court saying the track work could not be completed due to sudden showers.

The fallout? The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) 2024 that was supposed to start in the afternoon on Saturday got delayed. The organizers informed that “due to technical issues, there will be a delay in today’s activities” but there were quite a few more things that needed to be done. It is understood that the FIA had issues with two of the corners, which needed to be fixed before granting the license for the race.