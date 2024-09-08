Rajasthan govt transfers 108 IAS officers in first major reshuffle

JAIPUR: In the first major bureaucratic reshuffle since the BJP regained power in Rajasthan, a massive administrative overhaul has been initiated with the transfer of 108 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

Under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the Personnel Department has issued a comprehensive order detailing these changes, including additional responsibilities for 20 of the officers involved.

According to the updated list from the Personnel Department, the Collectors for 12 districts have changed.

However, two high-profile officials, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Akhil Arora of the Finance Department and Principal Secretary Anand Kumar of the Home Department, remain unaffected by the reshuffle. Both officials have retained their positions since the previous administration led by Ashok Gehlot.

The reshuffle also includes the transfer of the divisional commissioners for the Jaipur and Banswara divisions.

Shubhra Singh - formerly ACS in the Health Department and expected to receive a more senior role - has been appointed as the Chairman of Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation, Jaipur. Her transfer follows recent controversies surrounding the Health Department, particularly concerning the kidney purchase scam in Jaipur.

Shreya Guha has been appointed Additional Chief Secretary of the Rural Development Department, Jaipur. Bhaskar A. Sawant is the Principal Secretary of the Public Health Engineering and Ground Water Extension Department, Jaipur. Ashwini Bhagat has been appointed Principal Secretary of the Minority Affairs and Public Relations Department, Jaipur.

Notably, IAS officer Tina Dabi has been named the Collector for Barmer district, while Jitendra Kumar Soni has been appointed as the District Collector for Jaipur.

This significant reshuffle comes approximately eight months after the formation of the new government under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Despite the new BJP dispensation being in place, no major bureaucratic changes have been made till now.

Sources suggest that the release of this transfer list was delayed due to disputes between top bureaucratic officials.

UP removes senior IAS

Uttar Pradesh government, on Saturday, removed senior IAS officer Rajesh Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Jail Administration and Reform Services, putting him on waiting three days after the Supreme Court of India admonished him for giving misleading information to the court in the matter of releasing convicts who have been serving life term of over 16 years. The court also pulled the officer for delaying the relevant file.