Weather system to trigger heavy to very heavy rains in Odisha

CHENNAI: The well-marked low pressure area over northwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify further and lead to heavy to very heavy rainfall activity (70 mm to 200 mm) in some parts of Odisha in the next three days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a depression over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts on Sunday. Thereafter, the system is expected to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha, Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh during the subsequent three days.

The regional met office has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warning in parts of the state between Sunday and Tuesday.

While heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada districts, one or two places in Cuttack, Puri, Khurda and six other districts are expected to experience heavy showers on Sunday.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur in Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Boudh and Kalahandi districts on Monday. Under the influence of the system, light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activity is likely to occur at most places of the state on Monday and Tuesday, said the met office.

Squally weather with strong surface wind speed reaching 40 kmph to 5 0 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over northwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha coast between Sunday and Wednesday. Fishermen are advised to not venture into the sea during the period, said the met office.

The special relief commissioner’s (SRC) office has directed the collectors to remain prepared to handle any emergency situation which may arise due to heavy rains.