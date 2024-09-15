Cabinet to discuss more powers to Hyderabad agency

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will chair a meeting of the state Cabinet at the Secretariat on September 20 and discuss the expansion of HYDRAA to districts and also give it more teeth by according to it statutory status, well-placed sources said.

The sources also said that the Cabinet will discuss promulgation of an Ordinance regarding HYDRAA as a precursor to introducing a Bill in the Assembly in the first or second week of October.

The Cabinet is also expected to finalise a decision on issuing new ration and health cards to facilitate the state government to make an announcement to this effect.

The sources confided that the Cabinet will discuss an Ordinance related to the district civil courts before introducing an amendment in the Legislative Assembly in October.

In wake of the recent Telangana High Court directions on the BC census, the Cabinet is likely to discuss and make a decision on subclassification of reservations ahead of the local body elections. Also on the agenda of the Cabinet meeting would be the relief measures to those affected by the recent floods, the amount expected by the Centre as flood relief.

If the flood relief amount is not enought, a high-level delegation is likely to visit Delhi to meet PM Narendra Modi.