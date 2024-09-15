Finally, navdeep stands tall

Hello sir, my name is Navdeep,” said the athlete in an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even before the javelin thrower could add more, the PM knew who he was. “Iss baar jinki reels sabse jyada popular hui. (One of those whose reels got popular this time),” the Prime Minister said, adding, “One of them is you and the other one is Sheetal Devi (Para Archer who won the bronze medal).” The whole contingent of medal winners from the Paris Paralympics in the ‘meet & greet’ event, including sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, could not control their laughter.

The PM was talking about the viral video from the Paralympics, where Navdeep was seen celebrating aggressively following his triumph in the men’s javelin F41 event that initially won him a silver. “Have you seen your video? How do you perform with such aggression,” the PM asked Navdeep Singh, to which he had a valid reply. “Last time (Tokyo Paralympics), I finished fourth. Before leaving for Paris, I had promised you, it has been fulfilled.” The video had the choice of words that cannot be retold.

Every individual entering the grand Paralympic stage has their own inspiring tales to tell. One common thread that binds them all is their extraordinary spirit to rise from the depths of despair to fulfilment of a dream through sports. Navdeep has a story too. His life too was a triumph over his challenges. He was taunted for his stature, so much so that he was hesitant to step out. However, things changed after he joined athletics.

The gold medal did not come easy for the young athlete hailing from Buana Lakhara in Haryana’s Panipat district. In the final, Navdeep started with a foul, which he was not happy about. Even at the Paralympics, he had his doubts. However, his coach egged him on. What followed was beyond Navdeep’s imagination. “I really have no idea how I managed to hit 47 (metres). Maybe my coach wasn’t telling me the truth when I was training (laughs),” he said after the medal ceremony. At 4 feet 4 inches, Navdeep may not be too tall, but he has a great sense of humour and is a mimicry exponent.