Recognise culture as a standalone SDG in BRICS Summit: India

NEW DELHI: Speaking at the 9th BRICS culture ministers’ meeting in St Petersburg in Russia, the secretary, Union Ministry of Culture, Arunish Chawla emphasised the need to place culture at the heart of the global development strategies. He said it can be used as a tool for empowerment, inclusion, and mutual understanding.

In his statement, he reiterated India’s commitment to harnessing the power of culture for sustainable development and global cooperation. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of convergence between Culture Creativity, Commerce and Collaboration for building an equal, sustainable and inclusive world.

Continuing with the country’s stance at G20 during India’s presidency last year, India advocated for recognising culture as a standalone goal in the post-2030 global development agenda, highlighting its transformative potential in driving economic growth, social inclusion, and sustainable development. This is in sync with India’s own cultural renaissance efforts, aimed at preserving and promoting its rich cultural heritage while fostering innovation and creativity.

“India also stressed the importance of creative industries, innovation, and job creation, emphasizing the need for BRICS nations to leverage their collective cultural strengths to drive economic growth and social development. The promotion of people-to-people exchanges, grassroots cultural diplomacy, and education were also highlighted as key areas of focus for India’s cultural cooperation agenda,” said a statement of the ministry released on Saturday.