Harnessing the golden drops

MANIPUR : The rolling hills of verdant green are abuzz with growing sway of bee culture; here in the Naga-dominated Ukhrul district, nestled in the heart of the hills, hundreds and thousands of bees move in and out of their nests, owing to relentless efforts of a class-10 pass.

Anem Vashi has earned the moniker of the ‘Beeman of Ukhrul’, inspiring local village youth to take up apiculture as means of sustainable livelihood. In some 10 years, he has trained over 1,000 youths across villages in the remote hill district, many of whom now eke out a living by raising and managing honeybee colonies.

Anem, now 51, is a native of Teinem village around 20 km from Ukhrul town; he has made it his mission to encouraging local youngsters to fully utilise what they have been endowed with instead of flocking to the cities in search of jobs. Noting his expertise and success as a beekeeper, government departments utilise his services to train villagers to take up beekeeping as a living.

In promoting apiculture, Anem is also committed to conserving the environment. Now, Jhum cultivation, creating agriculture lands by burning down jungles, is a common practice in the Naga hills; an act detrimental for the environment, and bees in particular as it wipes out the plants and vegetations on which bees thrive. With advent of bee culture, villagers here ensure their surroundings remain green to benefit honey trade, thus furthering the enterprise of sustainable farming.

Some 25 years ago, Anem had left for Rajasthan in search of greener pastures. He took up a job with an NGO that worked towards livelihood generation for slum dwellers. However, he returned home in 2013 with his wife and two children. Soon after, financial difficulties set in.

As a child, he had seen his father keep honeybees. Dire times brought him to follow his father’s footsteps. During a road trip to Imphal, he met a distant relative Yarteo, who had made a living out of beekeeping. For hours, the two discussed the ins and outs of the trade. Anem returned home two days later, determined to make a future in apiculture.

“I collected some timber pieces meant for disposal and fashioned them into a bee box. Honeybees soon made it their home. The first harvest—just one bottle of honey. My father-in-law bought it at Rs 500,” Anem fondly recalls.