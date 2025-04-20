Landmark initiative: PDS provisions reach remote Tamil Nadu villages on horseback

DINDIGUL: In a landmark initiative, provision items from a public distribution system (PDS) shop under the Cooperative Department (Dindigul) were delivered to the doorstep of residents in Vellagavi village, Kodaikanal, for the first time. The drive launched on Friday has brought immense relief to 140 families.

PDS shop workers transported provisions from Kodaikanal to Vettakanal, a distance of 11 km and later deployed horses from Vettakanal to Vellagavi (5km) to deliver the items.

Speaking to this newspaper, former Vellagavi Panchayat president Purushotam Das said, “We are greatly delighted by the efforts of the Cooperative Department. Previously, we had to travel to Kodaikanal Town for rations, take a bus to Vattakanal, and then arrange horses to carry the supplies uphill to Vellagavi. The horse rides alone would cost between Rs 500 and Rs 700 per day, making the process financially burdensome,” he said.

“The entire schedule was gruelling for us. Since, ration shop couldn’t be relocated due to technical issues, around 140 families were upset and many avoided going to the PDS shop itself. We have been raising the issue to the higher officials, but response met for the past three decades,” he added.

Kodaikanal Municipality Chairman, P Chelladurai, who launched the initiative said, “It is a dream come true for the villagers. PDS provisions are delivered at their doorstep using horses. These deliveries will be made once in a month for all those residents in remote areas without any charges. We have ensured that no cardholder is left out in any PDS shop that serves over 100 families.”

District Supply Officer K Anbalagan said,”This is a first time in Dindigul that provisions were supplied to the remote village on horses in coordination with the Cooperative and Civil Supplies Department.”