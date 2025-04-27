Delhi government restricts leaves for key departments till September 15 to tackle monsoon challenges

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has put restrictions on leaves for officials of PWD, DJB and irrigation and flood control departments till September 15 in order to prepare for the upcoming monsoon season, officials said on Saturday.

According to the General Administration Department (GAD) order, leave of any kind will not be approved or recommended at any level of junior engineer and above till September 15, except in case of extreme medical emergency, they said.

“Every year due to severe problems of water-logging, bad road conditions and flooding across the city during monsoon, people suffer a lot.

As the monsoon is approaching, work has to be carried out on war-footing by way of completion of desilting of drains, necessary measures to prevent water-logging and flooding,” the order said.

“It is hereby ordered that leave of any kind will not be approved or recommended at any level of JE and above till September 15, 2025 except in cases of extreme medical emergency of the officer or immediate family members. Leave under special circumstances will only be approved at the level of Principal Secretary/Additional Secretary,” it further read.

Last year, due to heavy rainfall, many areas were waterlogged and water entered houses in low-lying areas.