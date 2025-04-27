Footprints of the yak: The man who has spent four decades preserving Sikkim’s lifeline

SIKKIM : Anyone who knows Sikkim is also fascinated by the yaks – the lifeline of the highlanders. However, not many know about their protectors. One such conservator is Passang Tshering Bhutia. For the past four decades, he has been working tirelessly to save the yaks and preserve the traditions related to them, often braving sub-zero temperatures. Yak herders say he has no replacement. Recognising his contributions on the ground, the state government gave him a two-year extension on his post.

Bhutia, an Assistant Director in the Department of Animal Husbandry, was born and raised in Gangtok. He started his career as a livestock assistant in 1987 when he was posted in Lachen, a remote town in North Sikkim. He fell in love with the place and the people and never sought an urban posting.

Bhutia noticed how locals reared yaks in the high-altitude areas. The place had neither transportation facilities nor electricity. The climate was also extremely harsh. However, these challenges could not dampen the young man’s spirit. He would often set out for the mountains, trekking long distances and setting up camps to work with the yak herders. It did not take long for him to build a strong relationship with them. His efforts have always been focused on increasing their income.

The region and its people were virtually unexplored. They had their yak-rearing traditions, stories and lifestyle, but these were slowly fading as young people were not interested in the hard work required for yak farming. Bhutia decided to go beyond his official duties to protect the yaks and preserve these traditions. He began working overtime, caring little about the usual 10 am to 5 pm work schedule. Normally, the department’s activities were limited to treating yaks and Tibetan sheep, vaccinating them, and managing basic needs.

“Those days, Lachen had no traces of modernisation. The climate was harsh, often below freezing. There was no economic viability in yak-rearing. Youngsters were not interested and yak farming was slowly dying,” recalls Bhutia.

He got associated with various institutes including the ICAR-National Research Centre on Yak. He aimed to modernise yak farming by moving away from traditional methods and taking yak milk and milk products to urban markets to make yak-rearing economically viable. As he started working towards value addition, he also made efforts to integrate yaks with tourism for benefit of locals.