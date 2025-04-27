Rising against injustice as one: Inside India’s largest men’s rights movement pushing for gender-neutral laws

CHANDIGARH: The death of 34-year-old techie Atul Subhash by suicide a few months back caused a massive outrage in India, as a detailed suicide note and video left behind by him accused his estranged wife, her mother and brother of sustained harassment and torture. It also sparked a conversation about the misuse of dowry law in the country and renewed calls for the reforms in gender-based laws. But not many know that the case of Subhash was not an isolated incident.

Meet 42-year-old Rohit Dogra, who heads the Chandigarh Chapter of the Save Indian Family Movement (SIFM), the largest men’s rights organisation in India. Founded in 2005, it has been pushing for reforms in the dowry legislation, flagging the misuse of gender-based laws. Supported by 40 non-government organisations (NGOs), the SIFM has also called for the setting up of a national commission for men and a relook at the alimony regulations and child custody policies.

Ask Dogra why he chose to be associated with the organisation, and pat comes his reply: “Back in 2010, my then in-laws filed a dowry complaint against me. A case was subsequently registered against my mother and me under Sections 498-A and 406 of the IPC.” He then fought a long legal battle to finally be acquitted in 2018. But Dogra went a step further. After being cleared of the charge, he got a case against his then wife and in-laws in Pathankot in 2020 for forgery and conspiracy. The couple finally got divorced in 2022.

Dogra, who has been associated with the organisation for the past 15 years, recalls, “It was in 2010 that I called up the SIFM helpline number and got in touch with members of the local chapter. They offered me not just legal advice but also moral support.” Now, he is helping other men in distress. “In 2016, we registered another NGO, Save Indian Family-Chandigarh, under the umbrella of the SIFM, and I took over the reins of the Chandigarh Chapter as its president,” he adds.

Dogra, who holds a postgraduate degree in MBA, works with a private company. But he still devotes about two to three hours every day to helping men ensnared in such fake cases or facing harassment. Other than receiving calls on the SIFM local helpline number, he also organises a weekly support meeting every Sunday.