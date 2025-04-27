Security heightened at key dams in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh after Indus Treaty abeyance

CHANDIGARH: In the wake of escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, security has been stepped up at key dams and head works across the Indus basin region in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh after India put the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance.

Sources said an alert has been issued as intelligence agencies who flagged security threats to the Bhakra and Pong dams managed by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and the Ranjit Sagar Dam Project (Thein Dam) maintained by Punjab irrigation department and several head works in both the states to guard against any untoward incident.

“The dams themselves may be resilient to terror attacks, but peripheral structures, transmission lines, other installations and employees might be targeted. More than physical damage, even a small incident can trigger panic,’’ said a senior official on condition of anonymity.

Sources also pointed out, there have been incidents in Punjab in which grenades were hurdled at police establishments; 16 such incidents were reported and the state police recovered weapons and ammunition in operations, necessitating enhanced security measures.

In September last year, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took charge of the security of the Beas Satluj Link Project at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh as 235 personnel of the paramilitary force were deployed at the site. The project is vital for irrigation, flood control, and power generation, serving millions of people. Sources said the CISF may replace Punjab and Himachal Pradesh police at Bhakra dam.