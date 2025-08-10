Fishing for opportunities on home turf

JHARKHAND :There was a time residents of the 56 villages under the Barhi block of Hazaribagh had to venture far away in search of jobs. But they are now finding new opportunities in the waters of Tilaiya Dam, which had submerged their homes back in 1956.

Though the construction of the dam had displaced them, they are now leveraging its waters to earn a living through cage culture, all thanks to the state government’s District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

According to officials, more than 2,000 households are engaged in fish farming, either directly or indirectly, in the area. “The farmers living near the reservoir, whose land was submerged during the construction of the reservoir, are now shaping their future with the help of fish farming in the same water,” said Hazaribagh District Fisheries Officer Pradeep Kumar.

Fish farming has not only given them livelihood opportunities but also deepened their emotional attachment with their farms, he added. “Further, it has significantly improved their social and economic conditions,” Kumar said. Thanks to the job opportunities created by government schemes, migration to other cities in search of jobs has drastically come down.

But how did it all begin? Small welfare schemes launched by the state government aided farming through cage culture in the Tilaiya Dam. Initially, it was challenging for the authorities to convince villagers to adopt modern techniques of fish farming. But as time passed, they adopted it.

“The benefits of these welfare schemes grew with cooperation from the state government and district administration through the DMFT fund. But it was the implementation of the PMMSY that brought about a revolution in the lives of farmers,” said Kumar. As there was no cap on the number of beneficiaries, many people applied and benefited from it.