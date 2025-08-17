Bihar CM Nitish Kumar rolls out eco package to woo investors

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced a special economic package aimed at attracting private investment and creating large-scale employment opportunities in the state ahead of the assembly polls due in October-November.

In a post on X, he highlighted that the ruling dispensation has already achieved the target of providing government jobs and employment to nearly 50 lakh youth under the Saat Nischay-2 scheme launched in 2020. Building on this achievement, the government has now set a new goal to provide employment to one crore youth by 2030.

“The government is encouraging those setting up industries and pursuing self-employment in the state by providing various facilities. To encourage entrepreneurs, setting up industries in Bihar will be given special economic package,” the CM wrote.

Nitish clarified that these incentives will be given to entrepreneurs who establish industries within next six months.Under the new economic package, the government will double the assistance provided through capital subsidy, interest subsidy, and GST reimbursement. Land for industrial projects will be arranged in every district, with employment intensive industries eligible to receive land free of cost.