Revival of birdsongs

ASSAM : Known for its feral horses and bird life, Assam’s Dibru-Saikhowa National Park has often been threatened by population pressures and habitat destruction. The Brahmaputra flows gently past the national park, while its tributaries, the Dibang and Lohit, converge with it a little farther. Till a few years ago, grasslands by the verdant riverside in the park’s fringe areas were facing significant threats due to siltation, overgrazing and cultivation. Birds – both residential and migratory – were not safe either. Some villagers would poison them to death for their meat.
Cut to 2025, the region has emerged as a bird-based tourism hotspot boosting the local economy, thanks to a group of young naturalists who were able to positively transform people’s perspectives on nature and the environment.
Sumit Das (26), an MSc in botany, led this movement that began when he was in high school. He developed an intrinsic relationship with nature as a child, growing up in its lap. Das was born at Kalia, a nondescript village in the national park’s vicinity. He was in Class 6 when he had witnessed the steady disappearance of grasslands. Birds in the wetlands were also killed with impunity.
These had an impact on the little boy. He began trying to understand wildlife and biodiversity, and by the time he was in class 9, he teamed up with some senior boys to work for conservation. They would go to villages and educate locals on nature and ecology, pointing out how the gradual disappearance of critically endangered Bengal floricans, found only in the area those days, affected local ecotourism. Das intensified his activities during his college days.
“When the birds thrived here, poaching and hunting declined sharply, as birdwatchers from across the country began visiting. But as the birds vanished, so did the tourists. I used to explain to the villagers why protecting birds and forests was essential,” Das told this newspaper.
He also added that the burning down of grasslands for cultivation was one of the primary reasons behind the birds’ disappearance. Eventually, the villagers were convinced. They were motivated to work for conservation and environmental protection.
“Our visits created a sense of fear among some villagers, as they thought the forest department might take action against them. They did not understand the benefits of the birds’ presence, so we began educating them,” said Das. “We later realised that women were more receptive to awareness efforts than men, which is why we focused primarily on working with them,” he added.
The turnaround began in 2017-18, making a large-scale impact for everyone. The birds, including some from Siberia and China, have returned to the area, and so have the tourists, bringing ample opportunities for small-scale employment.
Das also achieved a significant success in the conservation of snakes. He says some people considered snakes as “kaal” (devil) and killed them whenever they entered their houses.
“Now, they inform us. We rescued many of them with the help of forest department personnel. People are also educated through social media. They know not all snakes are venomous,” he said.
Over time, Das also began writing in Assamese dailies to spread awareness on local biodiversity. Schools near the national park soon invited him for lectures, where he explained to children why elephants enter human settlements, how to respond safely, and ways to prevent such conflicts.
Das also leads ‘Art for Nature’, an organisation founded in 2021 that uses wall paintings to promote conservation. Many wildlife artworks on Guwahati’s new flyovers have been created by its 100 members, a mix of conservationists and artists from across Assam.
“When I was a college student, I saw some people write poems and plays to create awareness on nature. I thought pictures were permanent, and they draw the young and the old alike. This thought led to the birth of Art for Nature,” he mentioned.
The organisation charges only the actual project cost, and any surplus is directed towards conservation and outreach programmes. It also partners occasionally with the forest departments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
‘Our members spread awareness mainly in their own regions, while I focus on biodiversity,’ said Das. “With schoolchildren, we use games based on the food web to show how the loss of one species disrupts the entire chain. I’ve found that activity-based sessions make it easier for children to grasp these concepts.”
As livelihood is connected to conservation, he and his team members teach villagers how to earn a living through vermicomposting, mushroom cultivation, etc. Das has also authored two books – “Bichitra Prakriti” and “Rhododendronor raktim abha” – on nature and the environment.