Revival of birdsongs

ASSAM : Known for its feral horses and bird life, Assam’s Dibru-Saikhowa National Park has often been threatened by population pressures and habitat destruction. The Brahmaputra flows gently past the national park, while its tributaries, the Dibang and Lohit, converge with it a little farther. Till a few years ago, grasslands by the verdant riverside in the park’s fringe areas were facing significant threats due to siltation, overgrazing and cultivation. Birds – both residential and migratory – were not safe either. Some villagers would poison them to death for their meat.

Cut to 2025, the region has emerged as a bird-based tourism hotspot boosting the local economy, thanks to a group of young naturalists who were able to positively transform people’s perspectives on nature and the environment.

Sumit Das (26), an MSc in botany, led this movement that began when he was in high school. He developed an intrinsic relationship with nature as a child, growing up in its lap. Das was born at Kalia, a nondescript village in the national park’s vicinity. He was in Class 6 when he had witnessed the steady disappearance of grasslands. Birds in the wetlands were also killed with impunity.

These had an impact on the little boy. He began trying to understand wildlife and biodiversity, and by the time he was in class 9, he teamed up with some senior boys to work for conservation. They would go to villages and educate locals on nature and ecology, pointing out how the gradual disappearance of critically endangered Bengal floricans, found only in the area those days, affected local ecotourism. Das intensified his activities during his college days.

“When the birds thrived here, poaching and hunting declined sharply, as birdwatchers from across the country began visiting. But as the birds vanished, so did the tourists. I used to explain to the villagers why protecting birds and forests was essential,” Das told this newspaper.

He also added that the burning down of grasslands for cultivation was one of the primary reasons behind the birds’ disappearance. Eventually, the villagers were convinced. They were motivated to work for conservation and environmental protection.