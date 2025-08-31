Kicks to Agri journey

ARUNACHAL: Tajir Siram’s story is one of transformation and resilience, a tale of following one’s true calling in life, no matter the odds. Born into a humble farmer’s family in Sissen, a village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district, Siram’s journey has spanned from the martial arts arena to the vast fields of progressive farming, earning him accolades and inspiring many to follow suit.
Now 51, Tajir Siram has made a name for himself as one of the most successful farmers in his region. His hard work and determination earned him the prestigious “Best Farmer Award” from the ICAR – Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute in February, this year. His story isn’t just about personal success; it’s about motivating others to embrace farming as a viable and rewarding career.
A Humble Beginning
Siram’s roots are in farming, but his early career took a very different turn. Struggling to fund his education, he took up odd jobs to support his schooling. He was passionate about martial arts, a field he started exploring at the age of 19. Over the years, he earned a black belt in Taekwondo and made a mark in national tournaments. Alongside this, he ventured into filmmaking, producing and directing a local martial arts film, “Way of the Tiger,” in 2005. However, despite his success in martial arts and cinema, farming was always at the back of his mind.
Living in the agriculturally rich region of Arunachal Pradesh, Siram found himself drawn to the potential of orange farming, an area he believed held immense promise. With fertile soil and a favourable agro-climatic environment, the region was perfect for orange cultivation. Siram’s interest in farming was sparked in the early 2000s, when he purchased oranges from local farmers in Siang and sold them to dealers in Assam, earning a modest profit of `50,000.
The Leap to Farming
Despite his success in martial arts and film, farming soon became Tajir’s true calling. “I realised that orange farming required minimal effort and the fruits were sold directly from the garden. Plucking, loading and transportation were taken care of by the buyers,” he said.
However, challenges loomed large. His father owned land across a river, which was difficult to access due to the lack of motorable roads. In 2003, Siram purchased two hectares of land in Rottung village, where he began his orange plantations in 2007.
By 2012, Siram decided to focus entirely on farming, stepping away from his taekwondo club. With each passing year, he expanded his orange plantations, buying more land as his profits grew. But early on, his lack of formal knowledge in agriculture and horticulture posed a challenge. He struggled, making mistakes along the way. It wasn’t until 2021 that Siram’s farming journey took a significant turn, thanks to his enrolment in a horticulture course at the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat.
Turning Point: Knowledge Meets Hard Work
In 2021, Siram’s dedication finally paid off. He learned the importance of scientific and systematic pruning for optimal fruit yield, a practice he had previously overlooked. “In the previous years, I did not get good harvests because pruning wasn’t systematic. But in 2021, with proper training, I started seeing results,” Siram said.
That year, Siram made a remarkable profit of `15 lakh from his oranges and he expects an even greater profit this season. Beyond oranges, he diversified his crops, growing sweet lemon, “sugandh mantri” (aromatic herb), black turmeric, medicinal plants and even sandalwood trees among others.
The Power of Community
What sets Tajir Siram apart is his commitment to his community. He doesn’t just keep his knowledge to himself but actively shares it with others. “I’ve passed on my knowledge to hundreds of people in Siang and surrounding districts. Many of them have gone on to become successful farmers themselves,” Siram proudly states.
To help others get started in farming, Siram organises awareness programmes, where he teaches locals about which crops to grow and the best farming practices. These sessions have sparked a growing interest in agriculture and many people in his village now depend on farming for their livelihood.
Beyond farming, Siram has played an active role in social initiatives. He led a successful “No Road, No Vote” campaign in 2014, advocating for better infrastructure in his village. His efforts resulted in the construction of a much-needed road after the election.
Tajir also trains local youth in self-defence, providing free coaching and instilling values of discipline and self-improvement. Rottung won the Chief Minister’s Cleanest Village Award in 2023.
A Vision for the Future
Looking ahead, Siram has ambitious plans. While farming is his current passion, he still dreams of making more films, particularly in the martial arts genre. “I want to make a documentary on farming as well. My goal is to promote the Northeast’s film industry and bring attention to its unique cultural stories,” said Tajir who is also a skilled carpenter and owner of a resort and a homestay at Rottung. Siram’s legacy is one of hard work, perseverance, and social impact. “We can be self-sufficient in agriculture and livestock trade. The problem is people don’t want to work hard,” Siram said.
His work has garnered the attention of local officials. Niyang Pertin, local circle officer, commended Tajir for his tireless efforts in mobilising and motivating locals. “Tajir is a gem to the district. He is not afraid to try new things and constantly strives to improve the community’s welfare,” Pertin said.