Kicks to Agri journey

Living in the agriculturally rich region of Arunachal Pradesh, Siram found himself drawn to the potential of orange farming, an area he believed held immense promise. With fertile soil and a favourable agro-climatic environment, the region was perfect for orange cultivation. Siram’s interest in farming was sparked in the early 2000s, when he purchased oranges from local farmers in Siang and sold them to dealers in Assam, earning a modest profit of `50,000.

The Leap to Farming

Despite his success in martial arts and film, farming soon became Tajir’s true calling. “I realised that orange farming required minimal effort and the fruits were sold directly from the garden. Plucking, loading and transportation were taken care of by the buyers,” he said.

However, challenges loomed large. His father owned land across a river, which was difficult to access due to the lack of motorable roads. In 2003, Siram purchased two hectares of land in Rottung village, where he began his orange plantations in 2007.

By 2012, Siram decided to focus entirely on farming, stepping away from his taekwondo club. With each passing year, he expanded his orange plantations, buying more land as his profits grew. But early on, his lack of formal knowledge in agriculture and horticulture posed a challenge. He struggled, making mistakes along the way. It wasn’t until 2021 that Siram’s farming journey took a significant turn, thanks to his enrolment in a horticulture course at the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat.

Turning Point: Knowledge Meets Hard Work

In 2021, Siram’s dedication finally paid off. He learned the importance of scientific and systematic pruning for optimal fruit yield, a practice he had previously overlooked. “In the previous years, I did not get good harvests because pruning wasn’t systematic. But in 2021, with proper training, I started seeing results,” Siram said.

That year, Siram made a remarkable profit of `15 lakh from his oranges and he expects an even greater profit this season. Beyond oranges, he diversified his crops, growing sweet lemon, “sugandh mantri” (aromatic herb), black turmeric, medicinal plants and even sandalwood trees among others.