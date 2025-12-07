From living room to heritage hub: Assam man’s antique-filled home becomes tourism draw

ASSAM: When Dikpal Lahan decorated the living room of his newly built house in Lahon village in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, he did it for love, not visitors. He filled the space with antiques that carried echoes of Assamese and British culture. After he shared photos on social media in 2017, visitors arrived.

He built the house beside his family’s 113-year-old ancestral home and hunted for objects that spoke of the past. His collection includes the “hati khujiya bati” (a bowl as large as the sole of an elephant’s foot), “dola” (palanquin), “hengdang” (Ahom sword), “khundana” (pestle and mortar), a 150-year-old bed, a 17th-century “hasipat” (manuscript), “bakdhonu” (musical instrument), a gramophone with the first Assamese telefilm “Jaymoti” record, coins, handcrafted Assamese items and British furniture.

Just as he thought of formalising visits, Covid-19 arrived. Confined to his house, Lahan used the time to build infrastructure. When travel resumed, he moved across the Northeast to learn why travellers might detour to an off-map district like Lakhimpur. He launched ‘Sustainable Village Tourism’ in January 2024 and, encouraged by steady footfall and income, resigned his pharmaceutical job to focus on the project.

“Ahom general-statesman Momai Tamuly Borborua had a concept that a house must have a pond. I had one, and I added value by building a stilt museum over it,” says Lahan.

He built a treehouse large enough to hold 25 people, saying he has not seen one as big anywhere in Assam. He planted fruit and flower trees that attracted birds. “I maintained cleanliness and beautified the entire complex with a low investment. People helped me. I built a vintage homestay furnished with British items. Ninety-three foreign tourists stayed here in the last year,” he says.