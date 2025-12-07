Moving in Rs 10 lakh car, four Gurugram boys steal tyres for clubbing

NEW DELHI: Four friends in Gurugram would often take out their Suzuki Fronx car at night, roam about the city to look for unattended cars outside posh hotels and residential areas, and run away with their tyres, leaving the targeted skeletons standing on bricks. All they wanted to do with stolen tyres was sell them to fund their partying in city clubs after their monthly pocket money dried up.

Gurugram Police has arrested the childhood friends, one of whom was studying to be a chartered accountant and another a lawyer. The accused confessed to having committed 14 such thefts in the past two months, officials said on Saturday.

The police got active after, on November 16, a person filed a complaint at Sector 40 police station in Gurugram, stating that all four tyres of his car parked in C Block, Udyog Vihar, were missing. A police team started the investigation promptly and arrested the four friends on Friday from Sector 49 of the city.

The police said that the accused friends had been stealing tyres and rims from cars parked outside hotels and in residential areas during the night, the officer said. They would then load the stolen tyres and rims into their car and escape.

The accused are all residents of Jharsa in Gurugram. The car they used to do recce of potential targets belongs to Arjun Kumar.

The police said that the accused will be produced before a court and taken on remand, after which they will be interrogated for involvement in other such incidents.