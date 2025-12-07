Specialising in care: A Bihar doctor who treats for free

BIHAR: Service to man is service to God’ -- with this motto, Dr Gaurav Mishra, a resident of Bihar’s Rohtas district, treats patients at his Saguna Mor clinic in Patna free of cost on every Tuesday. If required, he even conducts surgery free of cost.

Posted as a surgeon at Anugrah Narain Medical College and Hospital (ANMCH) in Gaya Ji city, 41-year-old Mishra visits remote areas to provide free treatment to poor patients at medical camps. He goes to his ancestral village Durgadih in Rohtas to provide free medical advice and medicines.

“For me, it has now become a routine affair. I leave Patna or Gaya Ji early in the morning on Sundays, meet patients and give them medical advice. On an average, 20-30 patients reach my home at Durgadih village every Sunday and wait for me,” he added.

A urologist, Dr Mishra does not forget to carry uroflowmetry machines in his car and emergency drugs wherever he goes. “There have been occasions when I had to provide treatment to patients on the spot. This all depends on the urgency of patients,” he said.

Dr Mishra has conducted more than 200 surgeries and treated 20,000 to 25,000 outdoor patients in the last 11 years. So far, more than one lakh patients have got free medical advice at his clinic and medical camps organised in villages at short intervals.

“It gives me immense pleasure when patients thank me after getting well without spending a single penny. Their blessings encourage me to continue my service to suffering people,” he said.