Dehradun Diary | Uttarakhand GDP may reach Rs 3.7 lakh crore in 2024-25

Uttarakhand GDP may reach Rs 3.7L crore in 2024-25

Uttarakhand’s economy is winessing a positive growth, with the state’s GDP expected to reach Rs 3.78 lakh crore in 2024-25, reflecting a growth rate of 6.61%. Per capita income has increased from Rs 2.46 to Rs 2.74 lakh, as announced by Planning Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram at a press conference. The state’s Gross Environment Product (GEP) index, assessing the health of forests, air, soil, and water, will be released this year. “Uttarakhand is the first state in India to evaluate both GDP and GEP,” Sundaram stated. The GEP cell will be established in the new FY to facilitate this initiative, following last year’s collaboration with HESCO to assess environmental components.

Simplified online process for inner line permits

Chamoli district administration has announced a simplified online application process for Inner Line Permits, facilitating visits to the India-Tibet border region. A dedicated website is being launched soon, allowing tourists to apply for permits from the comfort of their homes. DM Sandeep Tiwari stated, “Every year, numerous tourists and devotees flock Maan Pass, Rimkhim Pass, and Niti Pass due to their natural beauty and religious significance. The new online facility aims to alleviate application difficulties faced by visitors.”

Helicopter service for Yamunotri Dham soon

Preparations are underway to introduce helicopter services to Yamunotri Dham for the first time, mirroring the existing service for Kedarnath. The helipad near Yamunotri has been completed, with two successful trial landings conducted. Sonika, CEO of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority, stated, “The department has initiated efforts to start the helicopter service.” Currently, helicopter services are operational only for Kedarnath Dham, with chartered helicopter facilities available from Jolly Grant Airport to Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Narendra Sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com