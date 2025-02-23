Raipur Diary: Innov8 gets Centre’s recognition

Raipur’s Innov8 gets Centre’s recognition

Expedient initiatives like Innov8, Aarambh, BPO and incubation centres, designed to revolutionise the capital’s startup ecosystem and significantly boost employment opportunities with co-working co-learning and co-skilling activities, have received appreciation from the Central government.

A proposal has now been submitted to the Centre as per the latter’s directive to create the state’s first youth hostel that will benefit over 1,000 individuals. Innov8 is actively enhancing youth skills by offering training in digital media, social media, video recording, photography, videography, and design to enter the digital world.

Black-fungus-induced defect rehabilitated

In a ground-breaking achievement, a serious defect caused by a rare black fungus (mucormycosis) infection has been successfully treated on the facial part (maxillofacial-oro-orbital) and rehabilitated using a dental implant by Dr Neeraj Chandrakar, a Raipur-based prosthodontist.

The success emerges as a beacon of hope for patients suffering from such debilitating conditions. The patient under treatment, who has undergone over a year of follow-up, has shown outstanding functional and aesthetic recovery, reinforcing the effectiveness of this method.