Digging into Sikh heritage in West Bengal

WEST BENGAL : Jagmohan Singh Gill, a 56-year-old transportation entrepreneur from Dum Dum, Kolkata, has become an unlikely historian, blending his passion for Sikh history with his roots in Bengal. His recent book, Exploring the Sikh Roots in Eastern India, has garnered widespread acclaim.

Gill’s journey into Sikh history began in his childhood. Raised in Kolkata, he was always fascinated by the Sikh community’s presence in Bengal. “Growing up, I spent hours sitting in the Gurdwara, eager to understand the faith and its historical journey in this region,” says Gill, reflecting on his early curiosity.

His research spans centuries, tracing the arrival and settlement of Sikhs across Bengal and beyond. “I’m focused on Sikhs who arrived in Bengal and other parts of India, some as early as three centuries ago,” he explains.

Gill hails from a middle-class family. His father, S. Kartar Singh Gill, arrived in Kolkata in 1942 and worked as a taxi driver before starting his own financial business. Kartar Singh was a man deeply invested in the local community, and his love for history and human connections was passed on to his son.

“His stories and experiences with Sikhs and other ethnic groups in Kolkata influenced me deeply,” recalls Gill. Kartar Singh also helped establish the Dum Dum Gurdwara.

Although Gill didn’t excel in history during his school years, his father’s storytelling ignited a passion for history that he would later pursue with fervor. He later attended Jaipuria College, where his passion for Sikh history grew.

Gill’s commitment to documenting Sikh history intensified after he was appointed honorary general secretary of Shiromani Committee East India Sikh Commission in 2006. This position opened doors to meet with Sikh preachers and historians, allowing him to travel across India for research.

His travels have led to some startling discoveries, such as the revelation that Dhaniapahari near Rajgir, a site pivotal to the freedom struggle, was once a Nanakpanthi stronghold.

Also, Gill’s work explores the ideological overlap between Sikhism and socialism. “That’s why so many Sikhs in the 20th century were drawn to Communist ideas,” he adds.

Today, Gill is actively involved in at least ten ongoing research endeavours, all while continuing to promote the Sikh heritage. His passion for history remains undimmed, and through his writing, he hopes to educate others about the remarkable role Sikhs have played in shaping the social and political fabric of India.