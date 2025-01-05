Partha Sarathi Mahanta: Assam's decorated police officer and multifaceted polymath

ASSAM : Even as he dwells the dark corners of the criminal underbelly, this decorated Assam police officer has not lost his touch with the aesthetic pursuits of the soul. Inspector General (IG) Partha Sarathi Mahanta has been instrumental in busting several terror networks, nabbing fundamentalists, and bringing down drug cartels. Law enforcement is his forte, yet he has also made a mark as a writer, columnist, actor, filmmaker, conservationist, sociologist and cultural activist.

Mahanta, IG (Administration, Special Task Force, Bureau of Investigation of Economic Offences and Traffic; Road Safety), has contributed immensely to Assamese literature and culture, his works spanning multiple genres – prose, poetry and non-fiction. He writes in both English and Assamese.

Born in upper Assam’s Sivasagar district, this Assam Police Service officer of the 1993 batch learnt the values of social work as a schoolboy from his father Prof Sarat Mahanta’s selfless service for the community. The boy was deeply moved and he got involved in social service.

During his college days, he had a penchant for acting, performing in amateur theatre. It did not take long for Munin Barua, a noted film director, to spot his talent and soon enough, young Paratha Sarathi began acting in Assamese films. He has acted in about 20 Assamese films and seven television serials. With time, he took to filmmaking too.

‘Lachit, the Warrior’, directed by Mahanta, won awards at 45 international film festivals. Twenty-five of them were either in the best animated film or best short film category. It is a 2022 biopic celebrating the life of 17th century Ahom General Lachit Borphukan who had defeated the Mughals.

Mahanta’s ‘Hargila: The Greater Adjutant Stork’ is also an acclaimed documentary. The 19-minute documentary produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, who is Mahanta’s wife and DIG (central-western range), was screened in nine international film festivals and awarded. It won ‘Special Mention’ at the 70th National Film Awards, 2022. Mahanta dedicated the award to a group of women, led by Purnima Devi Barman. They have been working tirelessly for the past few years for the conservation of this endangered bird species.

Mahanta’s ‘Bohag Bohag Mon’ won the ‘Best Short Film on Environment, Culture’ award at the Northeast Film Festival 2023, Mumbai. His ‘Fehujali’, a short film, has been screened and awarded at eight film festivals so far.