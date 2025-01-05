Ruchi Dave: From school teacher to forest officer, pioneering conservation in Gujarat

GUJARAT : Fifteen years ago, in the humble town of Talaja, Gujarat, a group of schoolgirls from Navkar Mantra Girls High School embarked on a unique journey of environmental education. On their way to school, they would collect caterpillars from local agricultural fields and bring them to the classroom to raise and observe.
Once the caterpillars hatched into butterflies, the girls would release them into the wild, all the while learning valuable lessons in plant conservation and wildlife protection. This was more than a simple school project—it was the seed of a profound passion for nature, planted by their dedicated teacher, Ruchi Dave.
Today, Ruchi is a beacon of environmental conservation, serving as the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) with the Gujarat Forest Department. The journey of Ruchi Dave, a teacher turned forest officer, is a testament to how one individual’s commitment can inspire a community and ignite significant change.
After dedicating 12 years to teaching, Ruchi made a bold decision in 2016 to leave the classroom behind and join the Gujarat Forest Department.
In a remarkable turn of events, her love for nature and education found expression in a new endeavour: she has published Aapna Patangiya (Our Butterflies), a book about butterflies, in Gujarati. Packed with over 700 images and illustrations, this 424-page masterpiece has become an instant success, captivating the hearts of readers and furthering her mission of nature conservation.
For Ruchi, the core of environmental protection lies in community engagement. “Conservation is only possible when people understand the importance of nature and are actively involved in its preservation,” she explained in an interview with TMS.
Ruchi’s work in education laid the foundation for her future conservation efforts. After completing her doctoral research on the endangered Gyps vulture species of Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, Ruchi began working on vulture conservation in the coastal areas of Bhavnagar and Amreli districts.
In 2016, Ruchi’s transition to the Gujarat Forest Department marked a new chapter. She was trained at the Central Academy for State Forest Services (CASFOS) in Coimbatore, where she deepened her understanding of environmental conservation.
It was there that she wrote ‘A Pictorial Field Guide to Butterflies of Forest Campus. Coimbatore’, a work that further fueled her fascination with butterflies.
“Their fascinating life cycle and vibrant colours can captivate anyone, from children to adults. They inspire curiosity and a deeper connection to the environment,” Ruchi shared.
Throughout her career in the Forest Department, Ruchi has worked in several key conservation areas, including the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary. One of her most notable contributions was the development of Arogya Van, a medicinal plant garden at the Statue of Unity. The project caught the attention of then-president Ram Nath Kovind, who, inspired by the Arogya Van, envisioned creating a similar garden at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.
Ruchi was called upon to assist in this endeavour, and her expertise helped bring the six-acre Arogya Vanam to life in 2022.
The garden, shaped like a human in a yoga posture, showcases the medicinal properties of plants and aims to educate visitors on the importance of Ayurveda.
Ruchi’s commitment to environmental protection goes beyond theoretical knowledge—she takes an innovative, practical approach to solving problems. During her tenure at the Padamdungari Eco-Tourism Centre in Gujarat, she spearheaded a project to eliminate single-use plastic by introducing a glass water bottle plant.
This initiative not only reduced plastic pollution but also provided local employment. The project has since become a model for eco-tourism sites across the state.
The success of the glass water bottle plant is just one example of her ability to blend conservation with community empowerment.
Ruchi’s passion and leadership have earned her respect throughout the state, and she was recently promoted to Assistant Conservator of Forests. Now serving in the Dharampur sub-division of South Gujarat, Ruchi continues to lead with a hands-on approach. She believes that results in wildlife conservation come not from lectures but from leading by example.