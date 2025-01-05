Ruchi Dave: From school teacher to forest officer, pioneering conservation in Gujarat

GUJARAT : Fifteen years ago, in the humble town of Talaja, Gujarat, a group of schoolgirls from Navkar Mantra Girls High School embarked on a unique journey of environmental education. On their way to school, they would collect caterpillars from local agricultural fields and bring them to the classroom to raise and observe.

Once the caterpillars hatched into butterflies, the girls would release them into the wild, all the while learning valuable lessons in plant conservation and wildlife protection. This was more than a simple school project—it was the seed of a profound passion for nature, planted by their dedicated teacher, Ruchi Dave.

Today, Ruchi is a beacon of environmental conservation, serving as the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) with the Gujarat Forest Department. The journey of Ruchi Dave, a teacher turned forest officer, is a testament to how one individual’s commitment can inspire a community and ignite significant change.

After dedicating 12 years to teaching, Ruchi made a bold decision in 2016 to leave the classroom behind and join the Gujarat Forest Department.

In a remarkable turn of events, her love for nature and education found expression in a new endeavour: she has published Aapna Patangiya (Our Butterflies), a book about butterflies, in Gujarati. Packed with over 700 images and illustrations, this 424-page masterpiece has become an instant success, captivating the hearts of readers and furthering her mission of nature conservation.

For Ruchi, the core of environmental protection lies in community engagement. “Conservation is only possible when people understand the importance of nature and are actively involved in its preservation,” she explained in an interview with TMS.

Ruchi’s work in education laid the foundation for her future conservation efforts. After completing her doctoral research on the endangered Gyps vulture species of Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, Ruchi began working on vulture conservation in the coastal areas of Bhavnagar and Amreli districts.

In 2016, Ruchi’s transition to the Gujarat Forest Department marked a new chapter. She was trained at the Central Academy for State Forest Services (CASFOS) in Coimbatore, where she deepened her understanding of environmental conservation.