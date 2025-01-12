Crash course on individual rights at Maha Kumbh

LUCKNOW: Maha Kumbh bids to blend spirituality with a message of justice, transparency, and individual rights. In order to this, a Judges’ Colony and cottages for Lokayuktas, Information Commissioners, and members of Bar Council are being set up.

For 45 days, judges, lokayuktas, information commissioners, and lawyers are expected to stay with the public, engaging with them to provide insights into justice, the Right to Information, and related aspects.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently visited Sector 23 of Maha Kumbh nagar to inspect the Judges’ Colony. More than 150 cottages are being constructed in Sector 23 and near Kila Ghat to accommodate officials and ensure seamless interactions.

The official spokesman said Mahakumbh is more than just a religious event. It would serve as a platform where pilgrims can connect not only spiritually but learn about their rights and digital tools for justice.

"Maha Kumbh is not just a confluence of rivers but an opportunity to raise social awareness," said the spokesman.

For further assistance to the pilgrims, free legal aid centers are coming up across the area. The High Court Bar Association has also established a camp near the lost-and-found centre in Sector 4, where lawyers will provide legal assistance to visitors and raise awareness about the laws.

Uttar Pradesh State Information Commissioner Virendra Singh Vats said that Maha Kumbh would offer pilgrims an opportunity to learn how to utilize the Right to Information (RTI). The Information Commission aims to empower citizens with knowledge about their rights and strengthen the fight against corruption.