Lucknow Diary: Crowd management classes for young officers

Maha Kumbh, which is making new record of sorts with around 7.5 crore having taken holy sip in the past six days, is also imparting lessons in crowd management to the young officers. The UP government which has deputed young IAS and IPS officers to get a firsthand experience of crowd management in mela, has also written to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel National Police Academy to send budding cops to Maha Kumbh to learn a few lessons of not only crowd management but also handling situations of various hues, an experience which will come handy in their professional life ahead.

To meet the deadline for the completion of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the construction committee headed by retired IAS officer Nripendra Mishra has engaged more workers taking their number to 1,600. While the first floor is ready and its ornamentation and embellishment work is on in full swing, the focus is on the seventh Mandapa and parkota (outer wall). The marble stairway connecting the first floor with the second has also been completed. Now the second floor is taking shape gradually and is likely to be completed by March. Moreover, 60% work on 16-ft spire has also been finished.

Another star couple is in the making in UP. Cricketer Rinku Singh, 27, and Priya Saroj, the sitting SP MP from Machhlishahr in eastern UP, are set to tie the nuptial knot anytime soon as the proposal for the same has already been sent from the star cricketer’s family to Saroj’s father, who confirms it. As per the grapevine, both have been seeing each other for the last three years. Priya was elected to Lok Sabha in 2024 general election by defeating BJP’s BP Saroj by a margin of 35,000 votes. Her father Tufani Saroj is sitting SP MLA from Kerakat.

