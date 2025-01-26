Bhopal Diary: DyCM challenged by woman MLA over grants

DyCM challenged by woman MLA over grants

Deputy CM and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla was taken aback during a recent event at the Sidhi district hospital. At the programme, Riti Pathak, a two-time former MP and first-time BJP MLA from the Sidhi seat, questioned Shukla about the status of Rs 7 crore sanctioned for upgrading facilities at the district hospital.

“I have written multiple letters to you, but am still awaiting a response. As a public representative, it’s my right to question you,” she remarked. According to political observers, this is possibly the first time that a woman MLA from the BJP has publicly challenged Shukla – a prominent figure in Vindhya region.

Vidhayak Pratinidhis for police stations

Pritam Lodhi, BJP MLA from Pichhore seat of Gwalior-Chambal region, is making headlines for appointing his representatives at police stations in Shivpuri district. The legislator, who faces multiple criminal charges, has designated “Vidhayak Pratinidhis” for three police stations -- Mayapur, Bamorkalan, and Khaniyadhana.

In three letters addressed to the district collector, the MLAs states these representatives will participate in meetings of the police stations concerned. However, this move has faced criticism not only for the opposition Congress but also from various factions within in the local BJP unit.

‘Remove earthworms, dig deeper for pythons’

“Remove the earthworms, then dig deeper for the pythons,” said former CM Uma Bharti as she likened the elusive ‘crorepati’ former transport department constable, Saurabh Sharma to an earthworm. Indicating that an in-depth investigation may reveal significant figures associated with Sharma, Bharti said, “I urge Mohan Yadav to remove the earthworm (Sharma) from its pit. Only then will it be able to dig deeper to uncover the big pythons lurking beneath.” Sharma is being sought by multiple investigative agencies, including I-T department and ED.