Trekkers put anini on tourist map

ARUNACHAL PRADESH: Anini in the Dibang Valley of mountainous Arunachal Pradesh has scripted a success story in tourism, thanks to efforts by Emudu Trekkers and the community. Emudu Trekkers is a group of trekking enthusiasts credited with putting this small town near the China border on India’s tourism map. Till five years ago, the local youth were mostly unemployed. Now, if somebody is a tourist guide, another runs a roadside kiosk while others make a living through engagements in homestays, hotels and resorts, which have mushroomed.
Led by Jimu Mele, an assistant engineer with the state’s department of urban development and housing, Emudu Trekkers stands as the trailblazers of high-altitude lake trekking in the captivating and pristine landscapes of the region. Tourists, both domestic and international, visit Anini in large numbers for trekking experiences, thus helping local tourism flourish quickly.
Mele (34) was posted in Anini when he joined the service in 2019. There are seven lakes up the mountains with altitudes ranging from 11,000 ft to 14,000 ft. He felt he must explore those, so he formed Emudu Trekkers by roping in five like-minded locals.
“We had a lot of time back then as everything came to a standstill in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, so we decided to experience the mountains, mesmerised by their beauty,” Mele, now posted at Roing in the Lower Dibang Valley district, recalls.
He and his friends had their first successful expedition in August 2020, four years after a similar mission undertaken by some people failed due to heavy rain, raw trail and the absence of any hut. Emudu Trekkers, now evolved into a big organisation, has so far organised more than 30 treks to the seven lakes, introducing enthusiasts to the untouched beauty.
“We are a group of individuals united by a common passion – promoting trekking and tourism. In our journey, we worked tirelessly to create camps and pathways which enable trekkers to embrace nature’s serenity,” Mele says. “Our journey is intertwined with the transformation of the Dibang Valley itself. Before 2019, it lacked homestays and infrastructure for travellers. Today, it has everything. This transformation has elevated the valley to the echelons of being one of the most sought-after tourism destinations not just in Arunachal but across the northeastern frontiers,” he further states.
Emudu Trekkers meticulously curates every aspect of the trek, from trails to comfortable stays. “Five years ago,Anini was never talked about from the point of view of tourism. We showed the locals its tourism potential and were able to motivate them to harness it. I consider it as my success,” says the engineer.
“Tourists from the mainland as well as abroad take part in the treks we organise. The porters in our group aspire to become junior guides in the future. The junior guides want to become team leaders. Before 2020, the youngsters of Anini were not much into going to the mountains. They have now developed a lot of interests. Some have formed their own trekking teams,” he says.
Anini has a population of around 3,000, and Mele estimated that more than 50% of them are now associated with the tourism sector after having realised that it has a lot of opportunities for economic benefits.
“When we started, a didi would often ask us why we waste our time by going to the mountains. She now owns a homestay. Her entire family is associated with it,” Mele says.
To him, trekking is like going and seeing the real mother nature, where everything – grasslands, mountains, rocky terrains, beautiful plain areas, lakes, waterfalls – is raw.
Some people have formed trekking groups in other parts of the state, inspired by Emudu Trekkers. They invite Mele as a resource person. During a recent visit to two villages in the Siang district, he explained to locals how tourism could be a livelihood option. The other day, the state’s secretary of tourism asked him to give a presentation to the cabinet ministers on Emudu Trekker’s story.
Mele, who has around 9,000 followers on Instagram, extensively uses social media to promote Arunachal’s tourism. He is often approached by companies with an interest in trekking for collaboration.
“We always take along a small group of people for the treks. This helps us give them the best experience and ensure the mountains remain unaffected,” he says. “Our achievements are a testament to our dedication and passion.
The honour of being invited by the Governor and the Chief Minister is a recognition of our commitment to adventure and exploration. Additionally, our team’s efforts have been acknowledged through the North East Young Heroes Award 2022,” he adds.