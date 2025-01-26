Trekkers put anini on tourist map

ARUNACHAL PRADESH: Anini in the Dibang Valley of mountainous Arunachal Pradesh has scripted a success story in tourism, thanks to efforts by Emudu Trekkers and the community. Emudu Trekkers is a group of trekking enthusiasts credited with putting this small town near the China border on India’s tourism map. Till five years ago, the local youth were mostly unemployed. Now, if somebody is a tourist guide, another runs a roadside kiosk while others make a living through engagements in homestays, hotels and resorts, which have mushroomed.

Led by Jimu Mele, an assistant engineer with the state’s department of urban development and housing, Emudu Trekkers stands as the trailblazers of high-altitude lake trekking in the captivating and pristine landscapes of the region. Tourists, both domestic and international, visit Anini in large numbers for trekking experiences, thus helping local tourism flourish quickly.

Mele (34) was posted in Anini when he joined the service in 2019. There are seven lakes up the mountains with altitudes ranging from 11,000 ft to 14,000 ft. He felt he must explore those, so he formed Emudu Trekkers by roping in five like-minded locals.

“We had a lot of time back then as everything came to a standstill in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, so we decided to experience the mountains, mesmerised by their beauty,” Mele, now posted at Roing in the Lower Dibang Valley district, recalls.

He and his friends had their first successful expedition in August 2020, four years after a similar mission undertaken by some people failed due to heavy rain, raw trail and the absence of any hut. Emudu Trekkers, now evolved into a big organisation, has so far organised more than 30 treks to the seven lakes, introducing enthusiasts to the untouched beauty.

“We are a group of individuals united by a common passion – promoting trekking and tourism. In our journey, we worked tirelessly to create camps and pathways which enable trekkers to embrace nature’s serenity,” Mele says. “Our journey is intertwined with the transformation of the Dibang Valley itself. Before 2019, it lacked homestays and infrastructure for travellers. Today, it has everything. This transformation has elevated the valley to the echelons of being one of the most sought-after tourism destinations not just in Arunachal but across the northeastern frontiers,” he further states.