Four AC mechanics from Uttar Pradesh die of suspected gas leak

NEW DELHI: Four air conditioning mechanics died of suspected gas leak at their rented accommodation in south Delhi’s Dakshinpuri area, police said on Saturday.

Police said a man named Zeeshan called them up, saying his relative was not responding to the calls and that the house was locked from the inside. When police arrived at the spot, they found four unconscious men on the first floor of the house in Dakshinpuri. The victims were rushed to Ambedkar hospital, which referred them to Safdarjung and AIIMS Trauma Centre, DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

Zeeshan told police that his relative, Imran, lived with Mohsin, Haseeb, and Kapil in the house. While the three were declared dead upon arriving at the hospital, Haseeb succumbed later, the DCP said. All four were residents of UP and lived in that one-room set.

Preliminary reports said the four might have been affected by a gas leak from a cylinder used for air conditioning units kept in the room. However, the exact cause will be ascertained after the autopsy report is received. They had been living at the premises for last several years.

On Saturday, Mohsin’s brother called their cousin, Mohammad Ayub, and his nephew, Zeeshan, saying calls to Mohsin were going unanswered. Zeeshan called up police after he found the door being locked.