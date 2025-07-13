Election Commission wants same trauma for entire country: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday claimed that the Election Commission “cannot reject per se” Aadhaar, ration card and voter card as valid identity proof after the Supreme Court’s interim order on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, and alleged that “disinformation” is being spread on the issue.

The party also demanded the EC shelve its plan for a nationwide special intensive revision, calling it “unconstitutional”.

The apex court on Thursday allowed the Election Commission of India to continue with its special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, calling it a “constitutional mandate”.

The Congress said it is satisfied by the Supreme Court order as it has “validated” the Aadhar card, the voter identity card and the ration card as a proof of identity which roughly covers 90 percent of the people who could be affected by the SIR condition of producing proof of citizenship.