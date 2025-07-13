JSP leader among five arrested for abduction-murder

TIRUPATI/CHENNAI: Vinutha Kota, Srikalahasti Jana Sena Party incharge, her husband Kota Chandrababu, and three others were arrested by the Greater Chennai Police for the murder of her driver Srinivasulu (22), native of Subbanaidu Kandriga village in Srikalahasti mandal. His body was found dumped in a drainage canal under the jurisdiction of the Seven Wells police station in Chennai on July 8.

The accused allegedly kidnapped and murdered Srinivasulu, and later the body was dumped in the Mint area. The Seven Wells police station registered a case.

After analysing the CCTV footage and vehicle data, the Seven Wells police arrested Vinutha, Chandrababu, Dasta Saheb of Renigunta, Siva Kumar of Srikalahasti, and Gopi of Singamala village in Thottambedu mandal in connection with the murder.

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun confirmed that the murder took place in Andhra Pradesh. The postmortem report of Government Stanley Hospital doctors had stated that the victim was tortured. Vinutha is lodged at the W-10 All Women Police Station in Chennai, while her husband is in the custody at Seven Wells C3 Police Station.

A manhunt was launched to nab the other accused. Chennai police reportedly conducted searches at the JSP office in Srikalahasti as part of the murder probe.