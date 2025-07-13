Tragedy strikes as six of family die in house collapse

NEW DELHI: With a four-storey building collapsing in Welcome area on Saturday, tragedy struck the family of Abdul Matloob for the second time in the last six months. Matloob and five of his family members died in the building collapse.

The family had a close shave when a cylinder exploded in February, a day before the marriage of Matloob’s youngest daughter. Most marriage-related stuff were reduced to ashes in the blaze. Their house was also severely damaged.

On Saturday, Matloob, his wife Rabia, sons Javed and Abdullah, daughter Zoobia, and granddaughter Fozia (2) died.

Mehboob’s eldest son Parvez, who received injury on his head, told this newspaper, “I was sleeping on the third floor with my wife and son when the building suddenly came down. My neighbour Rizwan pulled me out from the debris. Other family members were sleeping on the first and second floors. My brother Naved was on the terrace.”

‘Two hours late would have led to more deaths’

Locals said had the building collapsed two hours later, it could have taken many more lives as the building houses an Anganwadi centre where 20-25 children attend.

Zeeshan said that Javed and Parvez were his friends. Their father had rented out the hall on the ground floor to the Anganwadi centre where children get free free meals. Children normally start coming to the centre at 9 am.

Rabia’s cousin Khurshid Jahan said that her sister had bought a 100-square-yard house in Gautampuri. Since the house in Welcome area was small, the entire family had shifted to the bigger Gautampuri building a few years ago.

“When the wedding of the Matloob’s youngest daughter, Afia, was fixed, all the functions were planned at Gautampuri residence. On the day of the fire, the family was gathered in the hall on the ground floor. Food was being heated on the first floor when the fire started. As soon as the fire broke out, everyone ran out of the house. Maybe death was waiting for Matloob’s family,” she said.