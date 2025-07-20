No age bar for learning: 71-year-old Jaipur man cracks CA final after retirement

RAJASTHAN : In a world that celebrates youthful achievement, 71-year-old Tarachand Agarwal from Jaipur has quietly rewritten the narrative of what’s possible. The retired banker has passed one of India’s toughest exams — the chartered accountancy (CA) final — at an age when most people slow down. With this, he hasn’t just added a new feather to his cap but has become a beacon of inspiration for generations.
A result that made headlines
On July 6, when the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the CA final results, a name stood out — Tarachand Agarwal, a retiree among a crowd of mostly twenty-something aspirants. While most would hesitate to pick up an academic pursuit after retirement, Agarwal not only attempted it — he aced it.
The septuagenarian hails from Sangaria in Hanumangarh district. He completed his schooling there and began his banking career with the State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur (now SBI) in 1976. Over 38 years, he climbed the ranks to retire as assistant general manager in 2014. Life after retirement was content until tragedy struck. In November 2020, during the Covid pandemic, Agarwal lost his wife Darshana — his companion of over four decades. The grief was unbearable. “We used to spend almost 21 hours a day together. When she left, I was completely shattered,” he recalls.
Sinking into depression, Agarwal sought solace in spiritual reading — particularly the Bhagavad Gita. It became a turning point. “The Gita made me realise that life is a battle, like the Mahabharata. You cannot escape it — you must face it with courage,” he says.
With renewed clarity, he decided to reclaim purpose. Initially considering MCom or a PhD, it was his sons Lalit and Amit — a Delhi-based CA and a tax consultant, respectively — and granddaughter Ankika who nudged him toward something more challenging. “Why not CA?” they asked. And just like that, his journey began.
A disciplined student again
Agarwal registered for the CA course in July 2021. And to succeed, he set a strict routine: waking up early, practising yoga and pranayam, followed by 10–12 hours of study. Four of those were dedicated to writing practice. Remarkably, he did not enrol in any paid coaching course. “The study material from ICAI is enough,” he says.
He passed the foundation exam in May 2022 and the intermediate in January 2023. But the final, in May 2024, tested him in more ways than one. Both his shoulders developed a frozen condition, making writing nearly impossible. Still, he didn’t give up. “My body was failing, but my spirit remained high,” he recalls. Finally, in May 2025, his persistence paid off. He passed the CA final. His pictures — smiling, holding his result sheet — quickly went viral with the caption: “71-year-old uncle becomes a CA.”
Behind his success is a deeply supportive family. His sons stood by him every step of the way. His daughters-in-law and granddaughters helped with technology and registration.
His bond with granddaughter Ankika, a fellow CA aspirant, became especially meaningful. “We prepared together for the intermediate,” Ankika says. “Studying with him felt like learning with a friend.”
A message for the world
For Agarwal, this isn’t just a personal achievement — it’s a statement. “Most people believe life ends at retirement, especially after losing a partner. But I want to tell them that it’s never too late. You can still dream, learn and grow,” he reflects.
He now hopes to continue learning and doing something new — perhaps whatever the younger lot in his family inspires him to do next.
“If they say, ‘Dada, try this’ — I will,” he signs off.