Scaling new heights: From Everest to empowerment, Time Mena blazes a trail in Arunachal

ARUNACHAL PRADESH : Time Mena was at a loss thinking about how she would fund her costly Mount Everest expedition, but fellow villagers in her native Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh had come forward to help her in whatever little way they could.

The odds were against her, but Mena summited the world’s highest mountain peak in May 2011 to become the first woman from the Northeast to achieve this rare feat.

Call it the cycle of life that she is now giving back to society by promoting adventure sports and providing a livelihood option for village women.

For the past decade, the 39-year-old adventure instructor in Arunachal Pradesh’s Department of Youth Affairs has been working to promote mountain biking, trekking, and rafting in Lower Dibang Valley and adjoining Anjaw districts. She often sets out for remote villages to organise mountain biking events for scouting talents, shelling out her own money.

She brings select candidates to Roing, the headquarters of the Lower Dibang Valley district, for a five-day training session, during which the Department of Youth Affairs further evaluates their performance. They then get trained to participate in national events. Rubi Lombo, one of her proteges, is currently a coach of the National MTB Cycling team under the Sports Authority of India.

Mena says she and her team members look for sponsors to fund the bikers’ travel and stay when they travel to different parts of the country to participate in national events. Help seldom comes from sponsors, she adds.

“There are many trekking trails in our region. We organise treks for tourists and make some profit. We use a portion of it to take care of the mountain bikers,” she explains.

Parts of eastern Arunachal had a serious problem of opium cultivation and addiction. Then, the government went hard at the opium growers, achieving success to a great extent. Mena intervened to make a difference in her own way.

She thought of engaging poor women in making and selling bags. She had the expertise. She bought the raw materials and started designing and making the bags. She selected over 20 village women. She, along with eight others, designed and made the bags and the others sold them. The sellers include several former opium peddlers.