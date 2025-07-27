Go-getter from the grassroots

NAGALAND : In the picturesque town of Pfutsero, in Nagaland, lives a remarkable woman whose journey from hardship to success has become an inspiration for many. Vevohulu Churhah, a 37-year-old agripreneur hailing from the Chakhesang Naga tribe, has transformed her life and the local economy through resilience and unwavering determination.

Days of hardship

Vevohulu was raised by her single mother, Samocholu, who struggled to make ends meet with her earnings from agriculture. From an early age, Vevohulu was deeply involved in her mother’s agricultural activities, helping with planting and tending to crops. Little did she know that these early experiences would lay the foundation for her entrepreneurial future.

After completing her graduation in 2010, Vevohulu took up job as an accountant at a local private school. But by 2017, she decided to leave her steady occupation and venture into the uncertain world of agro-business. The journey began by establishing a piggery farm, in which she invested all her savings. However, fate had other plans. Within two months, all 17 pigs succumbed to swine fever, leaving her devastated.

“I was in debt. I had purchased fodder on credit, and the debt quickly accumulated to Rs 40,000,” Vevohulu recalls. The emotional toll was equally harsh, with both she and her mother falling ill due to the stress and anxiety of how to repay their growing debts.

Rebuilding from loss

But Vevohulu did not let failure break her spirit. Seeking guidance, she turned to Dr Debojyoti Borkotoky, a livestock expert at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Phek, which shares its border with Myanmar. The KVK responded by offering her 10 piglets at subsidised rates, allowing her to restart her pig farming venture. Slowly but surely, Vevohulu began to rebuild. Yet, her challenges were far from over.

A road widening project in her locality led to the acquisition of a portion of her land, affecting her animal husbandry operations. Despite the frustration, the promise of compensation kept her going, although it took considerable time before she received it.

To make ends meet during this period, she was forced to sell off some of her semi-adult pigs earlier than planned, resulting in financial losses. Despite setbacks, Vevohulu’s perseverance never wavered. Each challenge became an opportunity to learn and grow, as she continued to hone her skills as a farmer and businesswoman.