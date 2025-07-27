Go-getter from the grassroots

NAGALAND : In the picturesque town of Pfutsero, in Nagaland, lives a remarkable woman whose journey from hardship to success has become an inspiration for many. Vevohulu Churhah, a 37-year-old agripreneur hailing from the Chakhesang Naga tribe, has transformed her life and the local economy through resilience and unwavering determination.
Days of hardship
Vevohulu was raised by her single mother, Samocholu, who struggled to make ends meet with her earnings from agriculture. From an early age, Vevohulu was deeply involved in her mother’s agricultural activities, helping with planting and tending to crops. Little did she know that these early experiences would lay the foundation for her entrepreneurial future.
After completing her graduation in 2010, Vevohulu took up job as an accountant at a local private school. But by 2017, she decided to leave her steady occupation and venture into the uncertain world of agro-business. The journey began by establishing a piggery farm, in which she invested all her savings. However, fate had other plans. Within two months, all 17 pigs succumbed to swine fever, leaving her devastated.
“I was in debt. I had purchased fodder on credit, and the debt quickly accumulated to Rs 40,000,” Vevohulu recalls. The emotional toll was equally harsh, with both she and her mother falling ill due to the stress and anxiety of how to repay their growing debts.
Rebuilding from loss
But Vevohulu did not let failure break her spirit. Seeking guidance, she turned to Dr Debojyoti Borkotoky, a livestock expert at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Phek, which shares its border with Myanmar. The KVK responded by offering her 10 piglets at subsidised rates, allowing her to restart her pig farming venture. Slowly but surely, Vevohulu began to rebuild. Yet, her challenges were far from over.
A road widening project in her locality led to the acquisition of a portion of her land, affecting her animal husbandry operations. Despite the frustration, the promise of compensation kept her going, although it took considerable time before she received it.
To make ends meet during this period, she was forced to sell off some of her semi-adult pigs earlier than planned, resulting in financial losses. Despite setbacks, Vevohulu’s perseverance never wavered. Each challenge became an opportunity to learn and grow, as she continued to hone her skills as a farmer and businesswoman.
Opening horizons
However, it was in 2018 that Vevohulu found her new calling. The KVK organised a training session on poultry management, which piqued her interest. Soon after, she received 60 Khaki Campbell ducklings under a programme funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. She purchased another 40 ducklings. These British breed of domestic ducks, known to lay around 280-300 eggs a year, started producing eggs in just four months.
“The local demand for Khaki Campbell eggs was high,” Vevohulu says. “I’ve built a steady clientele over the years.” The eggs were particularly popular with parents, who preferred them for their children’s school tiffin. With the money flowing in from egg sales, Vevohulu was able to buy pig fodder and continue her efforts to recover from past financial losses.
Expansion & diversification
In December 2018, Vevohulu expanded into chicken farming, purchasing 1,000 chicks from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in Jharnapani. However, harsh winter conditions led to the death of many chicks. Undeterred, she adapted and began dealing in croiler hens, which had a strong demand in the local markets. Her journey often involved long, arduous trips, such as the 12-hour road journey to Manipur capital Imphal, where she purchased poultry to sell back home.
Today, Vevohulu’s agripreneurial empire includes not only poultry, pigs, and ducks, but also organic vegetable farming. She owns a plot of farmland away from her residence where she cultivates a variety of organic vegetables, and has even set up a small fish pond. With the help of her husband, she manages her diverse operations, which continue to grow year after year. “I want to make my farm as diverse as possible,” Vevohulu says. “My husband and I work together to ensure everything runs smoothly. We’ve built something sustainable that can support our family and contribute to the local economy.”
Her commitment to organic farming has made her vegetables highly sought after in the local market.
Ushering opportunities
She is now a well-known figure in the local community and beyond, respected not just for her business acumen, but also for her commitment to helping others. Vevohulu, mother of two, has mentored dozens of
local women, empowering them to take up livestock farming. “It gives me immense satisfaction to see other women in my village gaining financial independence through farming,” she says.
Many of these women frequently seek her advice in poultry management, and Vevohulu willingly shares her knowledge on best practices for treating ailing chickens and ducks, diseases to watch for, and tips on cleaning, grading, and packaging eggs to fetch premium prices. Her guidance has helped transform the local community, with women now more actively involved in farming, both as a source of income and personal empowerment.
“I’ve had the privilege of attending many training programs organized by the KVK, and I’ve always made it a point to share what I’ve learned with others,” she adds. Vevohulu’s work has sparked a ripple effect, inspiring many women to embrace agripreneurship.
In recognition of her contributions, Vevohulu was awarded the Kamala Women Power Award in 2023, a prestigious honour that acknowledges the impact of women entrepreneurs. cementing her reputation as a trailblazer in agro-business. Looking to the future, Vevohulu plans to expand her farming operations even further, with fish farming at the top of her agenda.