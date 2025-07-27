Never alone in fight with fate

GUJARAT: In a world that celebrates speed, perfection, and convention, some journeys are not loud; they are long, quiet battles waged every day. This is the story of four such journeys of Drashti, Dhairya, Dhurva, and Riken. Born with different mental or physical challenges, their stories could have ended in silence. But they didn’t. Because behind them stood mothers who refused to let life write their children off.

Drashti: Born in silence, raised in spirit

Drashti didn’t cry when she was born. Doctors told her parents she was mentally challenged. Physiotherapy and speech therapy became a lifeline, but watching their child go through painful routines was heartbreaking.

Drashti didn’t give up. Neither did her parents. By six, she was walking and speaking. After facing rejection from mainstream schools, she joined a special school. Dance, crafts, garba, anything creative lit her up. Soon, she was winning competitions, earning over 100 awards.

Today, she designs torans, rakhis, pen stands, and other decorative items, which she sells independently.

Dhairya: Marching to the beat of his own drum

Dhairya didn’t cry at birth either. When he finally did cry, the signs were worrying because he didn’t feel pain, couldn’t express discomfort, and lacked basic sensory responses. From just two months old, therapy became part of his life. There were no quick fixes. Progress was slow. But the family pushed through.

School life began in a playgroup, then transitioned to an inclusive classroom at Ankur School in Paldi. And then something unexpected happened: Dhairya found his rhythm.

He fell in love with music, especially percussions – dholak, drums, and bongos. With each beat, he connected to the world around him. His performances became popular.

Even though doctors said he’d always lag, Dhairya kept closing that gap. Today, he has passed his SSC and is preparing for Class 12, while also learning computers and pursuing his music. His mother remains his anchor, rushing from therapy to class to music sessions. Her life revolves around his growth.