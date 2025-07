BHUBANESWAR: Amid the row over the special intensive revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar, the Odisha government is gearing up to undertake the exercise soon.

The statewide SIR will be conducted after a gap of more than two decades. It will involve a thorough, house-to-house verification of voters and rationalisation of polling stations to ensure accurate and inclusive electoral database.

The last SIR in the state was carried out in 2002. Since then, the electoral rolls have undergone annual summary revisions, which do not involve door-to-door verification. The upcoming SIR could be a crucial effort to ensure that no eligible voter is left out, and no ineligible person remains on the rolls, officials said.

As per the mandate of ECI, people whose names were not recorded in the 2002 electoral roll will have to submit documents prescribed by the Commission to establish their eligibility for voter enrolment.

In preparation for the exercise, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja has instructed all departments and district collectors to ensure that no post designated as district election officer (DEO), electoral registration officer (ERO), or assistant electoral registration officer (AERO) is vacant during the revision period. He has also made it clear that no transfers of officers holding these posts would be made without the prior approval of the Election Commission.