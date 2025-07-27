Two men die in Delhi’s Qutub Vihar after falling into septic tank

NEW DELHI: Two men died in southwest Delhi’s Qutub Vihar area after they allegedly fell into a septic tank at an under construction house, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday, following which a team reached the spot and initiated the probe.

According to the police, they got information from IG hospital around 2 pm that two people —Subhash (32), and Pradeep (22)—were brought to the hospital after falling in a septic tank inside an under-construction house at Qutub Vihar Phase-2. They were declared dead.

As per the inquiry, Subhash was a contractor, while Pradeep was a labourer. They died of suffocation after opening the under construction septic tank scaffolding. One Sujith Jha had given the construction work to Subhash, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered at Chhawla police station and further probe is in progress.

In a recent related incident, the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) sparked widespread outrage by publicly sharing images and videos of sanitation workers waist-deep in sewage during a de-silting operation—despite a national ban on the practice. The posts were deleted following a backlash. This controversy comes just months after PWD Minister Parvesh Verma assured the public that the city was phasing out manual scavenging.