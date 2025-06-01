Capital aims for EV transition: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: At the ‘Aironomics 2025’ summit held in the capital on Saturday, CM Rekha Gupta said her government was committed to tackling the city’s air crisis through strong and clear measures — from scrapping old vehicles to shifting entirely to electric public transport by 2028.

“We have lost clean air, and we are all responsible for it,” Gupta said while addressing the summit on the theme ‘A New Air Agenda: Pathways for Scale and Systematic Impact’. She noted that the Delhi government had drawn up a detailed action plan within its first 100 days, including a scrapping policy for end-of-life vehicles.

“Old cars will not be allowed to run. Petrol and diesel vehicles whose life has ended will be removed. We have made a scheme for this,” Gupta said.

Gupta added that Delhi’s public transport would transition completely to electric vehicles (EVs). “In the first phase, we have brought in 400 electric buses, which we call DEVI. Another 200 will be added. By 2028, all buses will be EVs,” she said, highlighting that over 4,000 EV charging stations are being installed across the city.

She also announced the introduction of strict rules for construction activities. “SOPs will be issued. High-rise buildings must install water sprinklers. Smog guns, water pumps, and other machines will be deployed to keep the air clean,” she said.