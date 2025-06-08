Ahmedabad Diary: Gujarat Congress struggling to keep its flock together

Much ado about who will be state’s next top cop

With Gujarat DGP Vikas Sahay set to retire on June 30, the grapevine is abuzz with speculation about who will step into his shoes. There is also chatter about a possible three-month extension for Sahay that could delay the decision and buy the government more time to decide on a successor. In the running for the much-coveted top post are Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik and senior IPS officer KLN Rao. While the latter will superannuate in October 2027, Malik will retire in November 2028. With the Jagannath Rath Yatra approaching, a decision in this regard is imminent.

Gujarat Congress struggling to keep its flock together

Barely two months after the Congress’ high-octane national convention in Gujarat, where leaders pledged unity, cracks have appeared in the party. On June 4, state party spokesperson Amit Naik announced on Facebook that he was quitting. But he didn’t stop there. He lobbed grave allegations against city president Himmatsinh Patel and called out state chief Shaktisinh Gohil for attempting to sideline him. Patel was quick to hit back at Naik, calling his charge an attempt to gain “cheap publicity”. The internecine strife may cost the party dear in polls. So much for Rahul Gandhi’s efforts to revamp the state unit.

Battle for Visavadar hots up as AAP, BJP spar

The battle for Gujarat’s Visavadar bypoll seat is on. With the election day not far away, the BJP and AAP are locked in a war of words. On June 3, BJP’s Kirit Patel claimed to have met the CM with 22 sarpanches to demand that 13 villages be removed from forest zones. He asked voters, “Do you want a letter writer or someone who gets results?” AAP’s Gopal Italia hit back in Gadtha, mocking Patel’s “letter politics” and questioning the BJP’s failure to act. He warned voters of “more crocodile tears” and alleged the letter was just a smokescreen to hide deep-rooted corruption.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com