Close call for six after helicopter makes emergency landing on Uttarakhand highway

DEHRADUN: A helicopter ferrying pilgrims to the revered Kedarnath Dham was forced to make an emergency landing on Saturday afternoon after developing a technical snag during take-off.
While all five passengers aboard the Kestrel Aviation Private Limited chopper escaped unhurt, the pilot sustained minor injuries. The aircraft and a car parked nearby were damaged in the incident.
As the copter was taking off, a sudden technical malfunction hit it prompting the pilot to take immediate action.
“Demonstrating exceptional presence of mind, the pilot swiftly assessed the situation and executed an emergency landing on a nearby road,” a source from the district headquarters confirmed. “His quick thinking undoubtedly saved lives and prevented what could have been a major distress.”
Following the dramatic landing, the pilot, who suffered minor injuries, was immediately rushed to a local hospital for treatment. All five pilgrims on board were reported safe and uninjured.
The helicopter sustained damage during the landing, and a car parked nearby also suffered impact. The tail section of the helicopter broke off.
Upon receiving information, authorities immediately mobilised a team to clear the site and ensure minimal disruption to the pilgrimage route, and normalise the traffic.
District Tourism Development Officer and Nodal Officer for Heli-Services, Rahul Choubey, told this daily, “A helicopter, taking off from its Badasoo base for Shri Kedarnath Dham with five passengers on board, developed a technical snag during its ascent. The pilot, sensing the fault, spotted a clear road nearby and executed an emergency landing.”
He further reassured the public and pilgrims that the incident has not impacted the ongoing heli-shuttle services to the revered shrine. “The incident has had no effect on the heli-shuttle service,” he confirmed.
The incident highlights risks due to treacherous terrain and adverse weather. The region has seen several accidents in 14 years, resulting in significant loss of life.
In May, a chopper en route from Sirsi to Kedarnath made an emergency landing just short of helipad. All six occupants escaped unharmed.
In April 2023, UCAADA Finance GM Amit Saini was fatally struck by helicopter tail rotor at Kedarnath Dham. Prior to it, a helicopter carrying five pilgrims to Kedarnath from Guptkashi made emergency landing on October 2. No casualties were reported in the incident.
However, seven people, including the pilot, were killed when a chopper flying from Kedarnath crashed after Garudchatti in October 2022.