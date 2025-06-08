Close call for six after helicopter makes emergency landing on Uttarakhand highway

DEHRADUN: A helicopter ferrying pilgrims to the revered Kedarnath Dham was forced to make an emergency landing on Saturday afternoon after developing a technical snag during take-off.

While all five passengers aboard the Kestrel Aviation Private Limited chopper escaped unhurt, the pilot sustained minor injuries. The aircraft and a car parked nearby were damaged in the incident.

As the copter was taking off, a sudden technical malfunction hit it prompting the pilot to take immediate action.

“Demonstrating exceptional presence of mind, the pilot swiftly assessed the situation and executed an emergency landing on a nearby road,” a source from the district headquarters confirmed. “His quick thinking undoubtedly saved lives and prevented what could have been a major distress.”

Following the dramatic landing, the pilot, who suffered minor injuries, was immediately rushed to a local hospital for treatment. All five pilgrims on board were reported safe and uninjured.

The helicopter sustained damage during the landing, and a car parked nearby also suffered impact. The tail section of the helicopter broke off.

Upon receiving information, authorities immediately mobilised a team to clear the site and ensure minimal disruption to the pilgrimage route, and normalise the traffic.