Doctor murders former lover, stages suicide drama in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A doctor was arrested for allegedly murdering a woman, with whom he was in a relationship earlier. A resident of Tiruvottiyur, the 26-year-old woman was staying with her male partner in Kodungaiyur.

After she was found dead at the house on Thursday, the police initially suspected a case of suicide, but later converted the case into a murder based on postmortem findings.

Though the the police were initially informed that she was a techie working in Ambattur, they found that she was not formally employed. The needle of suspicion went towards Dr Santosh Kumar, a native of Salem who presently lives in Saidapet, after it was found that the woman was previously in a relationship with him. She had allegedly invited Kumar to her house on the day of incident.

The police said during the visit, the doctor either strangulated her or smothered her with a pillow. Later, he decamped with around 25 sovereigns of gold from the house, they said, adding the doctor had mixed sedatives in the drink he made for her when they consumed alcohol.

Sources said they zeroed in on the doctor after obtaining the CCTV footage of him being in the vicinity. Call records also showed that the deceased and the doctor had spoken prior to the incident. The jewellery was recovered from the doctor’s neighbour in Saidapet.

According to sources, the accused had stolen the jewellery to make up for the expenses he had incurred on the woman when they were in the relationship. During questioning the doctor had allegedly said the woman had been extorting money from him using their intimate photographs