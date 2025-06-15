8 tourist spots closed after Pahalgam to reopen

SRINAGAR: In a boost for tourism revival, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has decided to reopen eight out of 48 tourist destinations closed in Kashmir for security audit after April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, IGP Kashmir and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and IGP had sought reports from all districts and now we have decided to open some closed tourist destinations,” Sinha told reporters.

He announced the reopening of Betab Valley, parks in Pahalgam market, Verinag garden, Kokernag garden, and Achabal garden in south Kashmir. “In Srinagar three tourist destinations Badamwari Park, Duck Park (Nageen) and Taqdeer Park (Hazratbal) will be reopened for tourists.”

Sinha announced that eight tourist destinations would also be reopened in Jammu. They are Sarthal and Dhaggar in Kathua district, Devipindi, Siyad Baba and Sula Park in Reasi, Guldanda and Jai valley in Doda and Pancheri in Udhampur. The LG said in the next phase, some other destinations will be reopened after seeking reports from district administrations. “There is a new enthusiasm in people after the start of Vande Bharat Express. All the tickets of the train have been booked for the next 10-12 days. The number of tourists is slowly increasing,” said Sinha.

In order to attract tourists to Kashmir, the LG said, the Centre will hold meetings of parliamentary delegations, committees and officials in Srinagar. This, he said, will restore the confidence among the travellers. The tourism stakeholders have welcomed reopening of closed tourist destinations.

“Reopening of some closed tourist destinations will send a positive message and instill confidence among tourists to return to the picturesque Valley,” said Zahoor Ahmed Qari, ex TAAI Kashmir chapter.

He urged the government to reopen other tourist destinations including the border area of Gurez in north Kashmir, Yousmarg, Tosamaidan, Doodpathri, Aharbal, and Bangus.

“We are hopeful that more closed tourist destinations will be thrown open in the coming days after completion of security audit,” he said.

Shameem Shah, Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) J&K chapter president, said their motive is to convey the message that “Kashmir is as safe as any other place in the world.”